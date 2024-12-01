[Contribution] Exploring Kazakhstan: Land of tourist wonders

By Nurgali Arystanov

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea

Kazakhstan, the world's ninth-largest country, is a land of breathtaking natural beauty, deep cultural heritage and unique tourist opportunities. From snow-capped mountains and expansive steppes to futuristic cities and ancient Silk Road sites, Kazakhstan offers a variety of experiences for every traveler. Its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, coupled with a growing network of international flights, makes it an accessible and intriguing destination. For South Korean travelers, the appeal is further enhanced by the 15 direct weekly flights between the two nations, a flight duration of just six hours, and a 30-day visa-free travel arrangement. Kazakhstan’s open sky regime helps to enhance connectivity with its partners.

The "Golden Triangle" of Kazakhstan – Astana, Almaty and Shymkent – is a must-see, complemented by hidden gems in smaller cities and natural reserves. These destinations showcase Kazakhstan's diversity and provide a deeper understanding of its culture, history and natural wonders.

Almaty: The Heart of Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, is a vibrant hub of culture, commerce and history. Nestled in the foothills of the Tian Shan Mountains, it offers a harmonious blend of urban sophistication and natural splendor. For visitors from Korea, the city holds a special significance due to its strong ties to Korean culture, with landmarks such as the Korean Theater and Koryo Ilbo, a Korean-language newspaper celebrating over a century of publication.

Nature enthusiasts will find paradise in Almaty. A short drive from the city center leads to the famous Medeu skating rink, the world's highest outdoor ice rink, and Shymbulak Ski Resort, a world-class destination for winter sports. In the warmer months, Big Almaty Lake, with its turquoise waters framed by towering pine forests, offers a peaceful retreat.

Just 200 kilometers away lies the awe-inspiring Charyn Canyon, often compared to the Grand Canyon. Its vivid red rock formations, carved by the Charyn River over millions of years, are a photographer's dream. The Singing Dunes of Altyn Emel National Park, another nearby attraction, provide a surreal experience as the wind creates a hum across the sands.

Almaty's culinary scene is also a highlight, with traditional Kazakh dishes like beshbarmak (a hearty meat and noodle dish) and baursaks (fried dough treats), alongside modern international cuisine. The city's bustling markets, such as the Green Bazaar, are perfect for exploring local flavors and picking up unique souvenirs.

Astana: futuristic capital

Astana, the modern capital of Kazakhstan, is a city of contrasts. Known for its futuristic architecture and dynamic urban landscape, it represents the country's vision for the future. The city’s skyline features iconic structures like the Bayterek Tower, symbolizing the myth of the Tree of Life, and the Khan Shatyr, a tent-like structure housing shopping and entertainment facilities.

For history enthusiasts, the National Museum of Kazakhstan offers an extensive look at the country's rich past, while the Central Mosque provides a glimpse into its Islamic heritage. Just a few hours' drive from Astana is Burabay National Park, a picturesque retreat of lakes, forests and rocky hills that captivates nature lovers and adventure seekers alike.

Astana in Kazakh means “capital city”, just like Seoul meaning the same. It is also a growing center for international business and diplomacy, hosting events that attract visitors from around the world. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure and welcoming atmosphere make it an excellent destination for both leisure and work.

This year, Astana proudly hosted the 5th World Nomad Games from September 8 to 13, where 2,800 participants from 89 countries, including Korea and the United States, gathered to celebrate the nomadic heritage. Thanks to this event, many people had the chance to discover Kazakhstan's rich nomadic civilization.

Shymkent: gateway to silk road

Shymkent, located in southern Kazakhstan, is a city that embodies the spirit of the ancient Silk Road. Its vibrant bazaars and traditional hospitality make it a memorable stop for travelers. From Shymkent, it’s easy to explore Turkestan, home to the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a masterpiece of Timurid architecture.

The region around Shymkent also boasts natural wonders like the Aksu-Zhabagly Nature Reserve, the oldest in Central Asia. It offers stunning landscapes of mountains and valleys teeming with wildlife, making it a haven for eco-tourists and hikers. Shymkent’s culinary traditions, including its renowned lamb dishes and locally grown produce, add to the city's appeal.

It is symbolic that Korea adopted the K-Silk Road Strategy, which also aims to promote tourist exchanges.

Hidden gems beyond Triangle

While the Golden Triangle is a natural starting point, Kazakhstan's lesser-known destinations provide unique opportunities for exploration. Kyzylorda, the first settlement for Korean immigrants in Kazakhstan, is a city rich in historical significance. Visitors can learn about the unique journey of Koreans to Kazakhstan and explore preserved artifacts and documents from that era.

Turkestan, often referred to as the spiritual capital of Kazakhstan, offers a journey through time with its ancient monuments and deep ties to Turkic history. The Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi stands as a symbol of the region’s spiritual and architectural heritage.

In the west, Bozjyra in the Mangystau region provides a surreal experience reminiscent of Mars, with its dramatic chalk formations and fossilized remnants of ancient oceans. The Aktau port on the Caspian Sea is another point of interest, connecting Kazakhstan to international trade routes and offering scenic views of the vast inland sea.

Accessibility, comfort for tourists

Kazakhstan has made significant strides in making travel seamless and enjoyable for international visitors.

The country’s infrastructure continues to evolve, with modern hotels, efficient public transportation and multilingual services catering to the needs of international travelers. Information about tourist destinations is readily available in multiple languages, including Korean, on official tourism websites like Kazakhstan.travel. Kazakhstan is making bold efforts to upgrade its tourist infrastructure.

Cultural connections

Kazakhstan and South Korea share a unique cultural bond, rooted in history and strengthened by mutual respect. The presence of a significant Korean diaspora in Kazakhstan adds depth to these ties.

Kazakhstan's reputation for hospitality ensures that visitors feel welcome and valued. Whether you're enjoying a traditional Kazakh meal with a local family or participating in cultural events, the warmth of the Kazakh people leaves a lasting impression.

Why visit Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan’s appeal lies in its diversity. Whether you're drawn to the cosmopolitan allure of Almaty and Astana, the historical depth of Turkestan and Kyzylorda, or the natural beauty of Charyn Canyon and Bozjyra, there’s something for everyone. For South Korean tourists, the ease of access, visa-free travel and cultural familiarity make it an especially attractive destination.

With its blend of ancient traditions and modern innovations, Kazakhstan promises an unforgettable journey. Whether you’re an adventurer, history buff or cultural enthusiast, this vast and vibrant nation invites you to explore its treasures and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own. -- Ed.