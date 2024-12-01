Assembly clash looms as opposition pushes vote on W4tr budget cut

Democratic Party of Korea floor leader Rep. Park Chan-dae (left) and People Power Party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho speak in a respective conference at the National Assembly on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly is on a collision course as the parliament, where the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea holds the majority of seats, pushed through a budget cut proposal that would strip authorities in the Yoon Suk Yeol administration of their confidential funds.

This came along with another high-stakes opposition-led move to impeach the head of the state-run Board of Audit and Inspection and three prosecutors who found Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee not guilty of her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation crime.

Rep. Park Chan-dae, the Democratic Party of Korea floor leader, said Sunday his party would float the budget proposal with a cut of over 4 trillion won ($2.86 billion) at the National Assembly plenary session on Monday. In August, the Yoon administration proposed a 677.4 trillion won national budget for 2025.

“The Democratic Party has decided to submit a budget bill with cuts tomorrow, which is the legally set deadline,” Park told a press conference, adding its budget cut decision was aligned with the liberal party's principle aimed at preventing the waste of government money in the name of the confidential funds.

Park added the budget cuts “are necessary measures to normalize the (fiscal) operations of this country.”

A few hours later, Democratic Party Chair Rep. Lee Jae-myung on Sunday said his party was "open to renegotiating the budget bill to reflect the increases proposed by the government," as he met with North Gyeongsang Province Gov. Lee Cheol-woo in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.