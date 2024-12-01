Russian defense chief leaves North Korea after high-level talks

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov left Pyongyang on Saturday after holding talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang-chol, in the latest show of deepening cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian delegation led by Belousov departed from the North Korean capital at the end of his two-day visit laden with meetings with the country’s political and military leaders, the North’s Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday.

The Russian defense minister received a send-off ceremony attended by high-level North Korean officials, including Noh, photos released by the KCNA showed.

Kim expressed his “unwavering support” for Russia’s policy on the war in Ukraine during a meeting with Belousov on Friday, the North Korean state media said.

“The government, military and the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea will continue to support Russia’s policy of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against the hegemonic drive of imperialists,” the North Korean leader was quoted as telling the Russian defense minister.

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is North Korea’s official name.

Kim also told Belousov the “anti-Russian measures” taken by the US were worthy of international criticism as they seek to not only prolong the conflict, but threaten all of humanity.

The North Korean leader accused the US and the West of rallying around Ukraine to strike Russian territories with long-range weapons. The attacks using Western weapons amounted to a direct military intervention, he claimed.

The Pyongyang visit by the Russian defense chief comes as Seoul’s Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun confirmed South Korean agents were in Ukraine for monitoring activities.

The South Korean defense minister added none of the agents in Ukraine were members of the military.

The National Intelligence Service said it was unable to confirm the presence of South Korean agents in Ukraine suggested by the minister.