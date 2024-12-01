Home

Labor Ministry rejects E-9 visas for foreign bus drivers

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 14:58

A banner reading “Save the Village Bus” is displayed on a bus passing through Seoul on Nov. 23, 2023. (Newsis) A banner reading “Save the Village Bus” is displayed on a bus passing through Seoul on Nov. 23, 2023. (Newsis)

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has declined Seoul’s request to expand the E-9 visa program to allow foreign bus drivers on local community routes.

The ministry stated that the proposal is incompatible with current laws and will be treated as a long-term issue requiring further consideration.

According to the Enforcement Decree of the Immigration Control Act, the E-9 visa program excludes professional occupations that require qualifications or experience.

Bus driving, classified as a professional occupation, requires at least one year of driving experience following the acquisition of a large vehicle license to qualify for a bus driving certificate. The ministry noted that accommodating foreign bus drivers under the E-9 visa would necessitate amending the law.

The proposal also faces logistical hurdles. E-9 visas are typically issued in advance to foreign workers, which would require the ministry to accept applicants who already hold large vehicle licenses. However, differences in road systems and traffic laws across countries make this approach impractical, ministry officials said.

Currently, the E-9 visa is limited to foreign nationals working in non-specialized sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture and livestock farming.

