[Herald Interview] Director of 'Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born' discusses bringing together viewers across ages, genders

Director Jung Ji-in (left) is seen on the set of "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" with actress Kim Tae-ri (tvN)

Hit series "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born," which has achieved a peak viewership rating of a whopping 16.5 percent during its run, has left a remarkable impact on the K-drama landscape.

By reviving a forgotten historical theme for modern audiences, it not only reintroduced a piece of cultural history but also managed to draw viewers of all ages and genders to the small screen -- breaking away from the typical viewership of Korean dramas, which primarily consist of women aged 20 to 49.

The 12-episode drama set in the 1950s chronicles the journey of its titular character as she strives for fame as a "gukgeuk" artist -- a female performer skilled in pansori, the traditional Korean art form blending narrative singing and dance. During its heyday, gukgeuk performers were as revered as idols of the day.

The series is adapted from hit webtoon "Jeong-nyeon," which debuted in 2019 and quickly gained acclaim for its compelling storytelling, earning recognition from South Korea’s Ministry of Culture in 2020. The webtoon’s widespread popularity also led to its adaptation into a "changgeuk" (Korean traditional opera) in 2023 before making its television debut on tvN in October, with acclaimed actor Kim Tae-ri in the titular role.

With the series having aired its last episode on Nov. 17, director Jung Ji-in shared in a written interview that her primary focus while directing the series was on bridging the gap between the unfamiliar subject of gukgeuk and a contemporary audience.