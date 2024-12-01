[Herald Interview] Estonian foreign affairs committee chair expresses worries over growing NK-Russia ties

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald at a hotel in Seoul on Tuesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Estonian parliament, expressed deep concerns over the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

During a visit to Seoul last month, Mihkelson highlighted the strong diplomatic and security ties between Estonia and South Korea, noting the upcoming opening of Korea's embassy in Estonia as a milestone that will enhance cooperation and support shared commitment to international stability.

But he warned that North Korea’s military support to Russia could have significant ramifications for security across East Asia, stressing that the alliance was “no longer a regional conflict but a global confrontation.”

This year, Russia and North Korea formalized a defense pact in June, raising alarms in South Korea about the potential for enhanced Russian support for North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol indicated that South Korea might consider providing arms to Ukraine if the alliance between Russia and North Korea deepens.

According to South Korean reports, approximately 10,000 North Korean troops are expected to be dispatched to Russia by December with potential deployment to Ukraine, signaling stronger military ties.

Mihkelson said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be wanting to see a change in world order, and he is not the only one.