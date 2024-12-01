[Herald Interview] Estonian foreign affairs committee chair expresses worries over growing NK-Russia ties

Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Estonian foreign affairs committee chair expresses worries over growing NK-Russia tiesBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 14:11
Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Estonian parliament, expressed deep concerns over the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.
During a visit to Seoul last month, Mihkelson highlighted the strong diplomatic and security ties between Estonia and South Korea, noting the upcoming opening of Korea's embassy in Estonia as a milestone that will enhance cooperation and support shared commitment to international stability.
But he warned that North Korea’s military support to Russia could have significant ramifications for security across East Asia, stressing that the alliance was “no longer a regional conflict but a global confrontation.”
This year, Russia and North Korea formalized a defense pact in June, raising alarms in South Korea about the potential for enhanced Russian support for North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. In response, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol indicated that South Korea might consider providing arms to Ukraine if the alliance between Russia and North Korea deepens.
According to South Korean reports, approximately 10,000 North Korean troops are expected to be dispatched to Russia by December with potential deployment to Ukraine, signaling stronger military ties.
Mihkelson said Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be wanting to see a change in world order, and he is not the only one.
“Putin is not the only one who would like to see the world change and the dominance of the West diminished. The main driver behind the big changes in the world is China, and President Xi Jinping is obviously interested in fulfilling the so-called ‘China Dream’ according to Mihkelson.
He said that Russia’s actions in Europe serve as “one tool” to undermine Western influence.
“What is happening here in this part of the world echoes the words of former Japanese Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida -- ‘Ukraine today is East Asia tomorrow,’” Mihkelson added.
Mihkelson expressed concern over the growing alliance between North Korea and Russia in the Ukraine conflict, warning that this connection could enable North Korea to acquire new assets from Russia, potentially heightening regional tensions.
“They could test another nuclear weapon, for instance, and act provocatively as they have been known to do,” he warned.
"Russia’s aim, in their eyes, is to use DPRK as a forward post here in East Asia against the interests of the United States," Mihkelson said.
Mihkelson emphasized the interconnected nature of global security, noting that US security commitments with South Korea extend to tensions around Taiwan.
But he urged South Korea to consider stronger support for Ukraine, including potential military aid, as “the key question now is what kind of help South Korea is ready to give —direct military help to Ukraine, including lethal weapons.”
“If Russia prevails in this war, the stability and security situation will worsen not only in Europe but also in East Asia.” he warned expressing disappointment with the United Nations.
“Unfortunately, the role of the UN is nonexistent,” he said pointing to violations by a permanent Security Council member.
