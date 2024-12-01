Sudan expresses gratitude to S. Korea for humanitarian support

Sudan Ambassador to Korea Amira Agarib speaks with journalists at a press conference in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The Sudanese embassy in Seoul expressed its gratitude to the South Korean government for offering humanitarian aid at a press briefing held in Seoul.

According to the United Nations, Sudan is facing the worst humanitarian crisis in recent history after nearly a year of war amid international inattention and inaction. The situation in Sudan is dire, with over 8.4 million people, including 2 million children under the age of five, forced to flee their homes in the wake of the conflict.

South Korea pledged $12 million in support for Sudan during the April 2024 Paris conference. Of this, $9 million has already been disbursed through UN agencies.

"I want to thank the Korean government for fulfilling their pledges in Paris (International Conference on Sudan) toward the Sudan humanitarian situation and paying $9 million through UN agencies," Sudan Ambassador to Korea Amira Agarib told local journalists during a press conference held at the embassy.

She praised Sudan-Korea historical ties and the Korean government for fulfilling pledges during the Paris Conference and providing vital support during this humanitarian crisis.

“I want to thank Korean NGOs for their pledges and donations of around $20 million to assist Sudanese,” said Agarib.

“South Korea has set a good example for many other countries, fulfilling its pledge of humanitarian aid,” the ambassador told The Korea Herald.

According to Agarib, violence has gravely impacted Sudan’s agricultural, economic and health sectors, causing food shortages and decimating vital infrastructure.

She called on Korea, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, to condemn the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and support measures to prevent arms flow to the militia from neighboring countries, notably Chad and southern Libya.

She also referred to the final report of the committee of experts that was formed under UN Security Council Resolution No. 1591 (2005) on Sudan, which was submitted to the UN Security Council in January, and the report of the African Union Peace and Security Council, which condemns all forms of foreign interference.

The militia group in Sudan, previously part of the government, resisted integrating into a unified military, instead attacking the government and recruiting foreign fighters from Chad, Mali and the Central African Republic. They smuggle resources and commit severe crimes, causing unprecedented violence in Sudan, a country known for its historically peaceful protests, according to the ambassador.

Agarib urged the global community to recognize Sudan’s crisis, calling it a “forgotten war” amidst the focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.