Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [From the Scene] At this Starbucks, you need ID

    [From the Scene] At this Starbucks, you need ID
  2. 2

    Most foreign-owned land held by US citizens, houses by Chinese

    Most foreign-owned land held by US citizens, houses by Chinese
  3. 3

    Which surname will Moon and Jung give their child?

    Which surname will Moon and Jung give their child?
  4. 4

    '12.12: The Day' wins big at 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards

    '12.12: The Day' wins big at 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards
  5. 5

    Nearly 10,000 elementary school staff suffer from depression: data

    Nearly 10,000 elementary school staff suffer from depression: data
  1. 6

    S. Korea's exports grow for 14th month in Nov. on record shipments of chips

    S. Korea's exports grow for 14th month in Nov. on record shipments of chips
  2. 7

    'Winter Ahead' by BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries

    'Winter Ahead' by BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries
  3. 8

    Can government be cool? South Korea's local officials think so

    Can government be cool? South Korea's local officials think so
  4. 9

    S. Korea, Portugal hold working-level talks on battery, supply chains

    S. Korea, Portugal hold working-level talks on battery, supply chains
  5. 10

    BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service

    BTS members dominate charts, award shows despite military service
소아쌤

4 Greenpeace activists detained for questioning after 12-hour protest atop LPG tanker

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 1, 2024 - 11:05

    • Link copied

This image shows a protest by Greenpeace activists atop a pole on a 2,999-ton LPG tanker. (The Coast Guard) This image shows a protest by Greenpeace activists atop a pole on a 2,999-ton LPG tanker. (The Coast Guard)

Police have detained four foreign Greenpeace activists for questioning after they illegally boarded an LPG tanker and staged a protest demanding a reduction in plastic production, officials said Sunday.

The Coast Guard in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers southwest of Seoul, said the four were detained for questioning on charges of vessel trespassing and obstruction of official duties.

The activists are accused of illegally boarding a 2,999-ton LPG tanker off the coast of Incheon at 10:42 a.m. the previous day, painting on the hull and staging a protest atop a 12-meter pole on the deck.

The activists were demanding a reduction in plastic production as the fifth round of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) was under way in the southeastern port city of Busan from Monday, to find ways to eliminate plastic waste.

Coast Guard forces brought them down around 12 hours after they boarded the vessel, at 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, and transferred them to the Coast Guard agency in Pyeongtaek for investigation after detaining them at the scene. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines