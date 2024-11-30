[Photo News] 2024 Jeju gamgyul day celebration

The 2024 Jeju gamgyul day celebration, aimed at promoting Jeju's iconic winter fruit, the tangerine, kicked off Saturday at Understand Avenue in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

The event, designed to highlight the excellence of Jeju gamgyul or tangerines and encourage consumption, will run for two days, ending on December 1. Visitors can enjoy various programs showcasing the flavors and appeal of this beloved fruit.

"As tangerines have long been cherished as a staple winter fruit in Korea, we hope this event allows more people to experience the quality and value of Jeju tangerines," said an official.

The celebration features activities such as tasting sessions, opportunities to meet local farmers, and promotional booths, offering visitors a rich array of experiences centered on Jeju tangerines.