'Winter Ahead' by BTS' V tops iTunes charts in 75 countries

Singer V of K-pop superband BTS has topped Apple iTunes charts in 75 countries with his latest release, "Winter Ahead," his agency said Saturday.

The duet song with K-pop artist Park Hyo-sin, released on Friday, claimed the No. 1 spot on iTunes' Top Songs charts across various nations, including Britain, Germany and Japan, as of 6 a.m., according to BigHit Music.

The romantic jazz track also ranked first in Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts.

Its music video topped YouTube Trending Music Videos Worldwide, garnering over 4.48 million views within 24 hours its release. (Yonhap)