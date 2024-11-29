Can government be cool? South Korea's local officials think so

Who says government institutions are boring?

In South Korea, the typically not-so-interesting image of state-run organizations and local governments is getting a glow-up, thanks to a growing wave of meme-worthy content that they create.

Take Korail, the national railway operator. In a video on its YouTube channel, a real-life KTX train driver waltzes down the aisle of the new KTX Cheongryong train. Dressed in her uniform, she delivered a quirky dance to "Shooting Stars" by Bag Raiders. The clip has since gone viral, racking up over 3.2 million views and 68,000 likes.

“She’s an actual train driver?” said one commenter.

Another chimed in, “I can’t believe this is official Korail content!”

And then there were also people who playfully said that they were motivated by the video.

“If a Korail train driver, with a cushy, secure job, can put her all into this, what am I even doing with my life?”

Since the success of this video in April, the railway operator has been posting a number of similar fun videos.

Korail isn’t the only one.

Across the nation, local governments and state-owned firms are hopping on the quirky video bandwagon, crafting lighthearted and unconventional content to connect with new audiences.

One of the notable promotional videos is created by the Yangsan city government in South Gyeongsang Province.

The city uploaded a video on YouTube titled “Never trust anyone” which garnered over 8 million views within three weeks in November.

The clip is about a woman standing on a ladder, with a fearful expression, who says, “I’m too scared to jump into the job market.” A man standing below responds, “Do you trust me? Jump!” The woman hesitantly jumps backward, but the man turns away, offering no support.

As the woman's scream fades into the background, the man calmly approaches the camera and says, “You shouldn’t trust anyone. Trust reliable job information -- Yangsan Job Center.”