Defense chiefs of Russia, N. Korea meet amid escalating Ukraine war

In this photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry press service, North Korean Defense Minister No Kwang Chol (left) and Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, right, shake hands during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang-chol, in Pyongyang on Friday amid the intensifying war in Ukraine, where North Korea has dispatched soldiers and provided weapons to bolster Russia's efforts.

The meeting was held during Belousov's "official visit" to North Korea at the invitation of Noh, Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday.

Belousov notably underscored the significance of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia in June, hailing it as "the most important result of the summit " of the June summit in Pyongyang, according to opening remarks shared by Russia's Defense Ministry.

The treaty notably includes a mutual defense commitment between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Belousov said the treaty is intended to have a "stabilizing role to play in North-East Asia. It also has to make a positive contribution to the maintenance of the balance of forces in the region, reduce the risk of a return to war on the peninsula, including with the use of nuclear weapons, (and) lay the foundations for the construction of a new Eurasian security system."

Belousov said the friendly ties between Russia and North Korea are actively expanding in all areas, including military cooperation, reiterating its commitment to "implement all the agreements reached at the highest level."

"I am confident that today's talks are going to strengthen the Russian-Korean strategic partnership in the defense sphere," he told No.

In return, No expressed his confidence that the official visit by Belousov would be a "key moment in the exchange of useful and constructive proposals both that strengthen the defense and security capabilities of the two countries and that foster friendship, cooperation, and development between the armies of Russian Federation and North Korea."

As No was appointed as North Korea's defense minister this October, Friday marks their first in-person meeting.