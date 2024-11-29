Defense chiefs of Russia, N. Korea meet amid escalating Ukraine war

Most Popular
Defense chiefs of Russia, N. Korea meet amid escalating Ukraine warBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 18:06
Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov met with his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang-chol, in Pyongyang on Friday amid the intensifying war in Ukraine, where North Korea has dispatched soldiers and provided weapons to bolster Russia's efforts.
The meeting was held during Belousov's "official visit" to North Korea at the invitation of Noh, Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday.
Belousov notably underscored the significance of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signed by the leaders of North Korea and Russia in June, hailing it as "the most important result of the summit " of the June summit in Pyongyang, according to opening remarks shared by Russia's Defense Ministry.
The treaty notably includes a mutual defense commitment between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Belousov said the treaty is intended to have a "stabilizing role to play in North-East Asia. It also has to make a positive contribution to the maintenance of the balance of forces in the region, reduce the risk of a return to war on the peninsula, including with the use of nuclear weapons, (and) lay the foundations for the construction of a new Eurasian security system."
Belousov said the friendly ties between Russia and North Korea are actively expanding in all areas, including military cooperation, reiterating its commitment to "implement all the agreements reached at the highest level."
"I am confident that today's talks are going to strengthen the Russian-Korean strategic partnership in the defense sphere," he told No.
In return, No expressed his confidence that the official visit by Belousov would be a "key moment in the exchange of useful and constructive proposals both that strengthen the defense and security capabilities of the two countries and that foster friendship, cooperation, and development between the armies of Russian Federation and North Korea."
As No was appointed as North Korea's defense minister this October, Friday marks their first in-person meeting.
Belousov touched down in Pyongyang on Friday for an "official visit," during which he is set to "hold meetings with the military and military-political leadership of the DPRK," Russia's Defense Ministry said in an English-language statement, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Moscow's Defense Ministry also released a video showing Belousov being welcomed at Pyongyang International Airport, which was packed with North Korean soldiers, as he was honored by the Korean People's Army's Guard of Honor.
Minister No personally welcomed Belousov on a red carpet laid out on the tarmac. The airport was adorned with banners reading, "Enthusiastically welcome Comrade Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Belousov," "Full support and solidarity with Russian troops and people in the fight," and "Unbeatable friendship and solidarity, hooray," according to the footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.
Yang Moo-jin, professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, stated that "the visit of Russia's top defense leadership to North Korea represents more than a mere follow-up to the June treaty," particularly in the context of the escalating war in Ukraine.
Belousov's visit seeks to "deepen military alignment between North Korea and Russia" amid shifting dynamics in the Ukraine-Russia war. The development coincides with US President Joe Biden's approval for Ukraine to target Russian territory using US-supplied long-range missiles and North Korea's dispatch of around 10,000 soldiers and generals to support Russia.
Yang said Belousov's visit could serve as an opportunity for Russia to discuss additional weapons supplies and the deployment of more North Korean soldiers, while also providing North Korea with a briefing on the status of its troops currently deployed on the battlefield.
"Both sides are likely to discuss the trajectory of the Ukraine-Russia war following the inauguration of the Trump administration, as well as coordinated strategies in response to the United States," Yang said.
"There is also the possibility of behind-the-scenes agreements involving the transfer of advanced Russian military technologies to North Korea as compensation for its troop deployments," he added.
Yang viewed that Belousov might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, delivering a personal letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussing the possibility of Kim’s visit to Russia.
Earlier this month, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui also met with Putin during her visit to Moscow.
