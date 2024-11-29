Home

V releases digital single with Park Hyo-shin

By Hong Yoo

Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 18:05

Promotion photo of V's digital single "Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin)"

BTS’ V dropped a digital single, “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin)," on Friday at 2 p.m..

Park Hyo-shin is a renowned ballad singer and musical actor.

“Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin)” is a track that reflects V's deep love for jazz music.

“The song features saxophone, trumpet and piano to create a cozy atmosphere,” said Big Hit Music in a press release on Friday.

The song’s romantic lyrics and melody are beautifully complemented by V and Park Hyo-shin's warm, soothing voices.

"V and I have always talked about working together on something fun, especially in jazz, which we both love. When the opportunity finally came to collaborate, we both felt that it would be a fascinating project. I’m so happy that we can finally share our work with listeners this winter,” said Park in the press release.

He added, "I hope people will enjoy the warm melody that fits so well with winter and the blend of our voices, as well as the lyrics written by Jesse Harris, who famously penned the words for Norah Jones’ 'Don’t Know Why.'"

The music video for “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin)” is available on Hybe Labels' YouTube channel.

A special cinematic version of the official music video, featuring both V and Park Hyo Shin, will be released on Saturday at 2 p.m..

This song is V's first winter song release this year, following his previous holiday releases like “Snow Flower (feat. Peakboy),” “Christmas Tree” and “Wherever U Are (feat. V of BTS).”

