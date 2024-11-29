Children’s bubble spray poses explosion risks

Spray-type bubble cleansers used by children during bath time have been found to pose fire and explosion risks due to their use of liquid petroleum gas as a propellant, according to a report released Friday.

A joint investigation by the Korea Consumer Agency and the Korea Gas Safety Corp. revealed that all 40 bubble cleanser products for children tested were found to use LPG as a propellant. It didn’t disclose the names of the products.

When used in enclosed spaces like bathrooms, the gas, which is heavier than air, can accumulate close to the floor. If exposed to an electrical spark, the gas can ignite, leading to fires or explosions.

The agencies conducted a controlled test, where it tested the possibility of a fire or explosion caused by an electric spark after spraying bubble cleansers in an enclosed space.

The results showed products containing 90 grams of LPG exploded in flames when a spark was generated after 10 seconds of continuous spraying, while those with about 40 grams ignited after 20 seconds.

The European Union bans the use of flammable gases in products intended for children for safety. However, South Korean regulations currently allow the use if proper warnings are displayed.

Based on the investigation, the agencies have recommended the manufacturers and retailers to change to non-flammable propellants for children’s products. They also urged government agencies to ban the use of flammable gas in children’s products.

Consumers are advised not to use bubble cleansers with flammable gas near flames or heat sources. It also guided for proper ventilation when using the products in enclosed spaces.