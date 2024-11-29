Incheon Airport completes expansion to handle 100m passengers annually

Most Popular
Incheon Airport completes expansion to handle 100m passengers annuallyBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 16:53
Incheon International Airport has completed the fourth-phase facility expansion, establishing itself as a megahub airport capable of accommodating over 100 million passengers annually.
The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Incheon International Airport Corporation hosted a grand opening ceremony for the renewed airport at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, Friday.
“This project is a testament to Korea’s long-term planning,” Land Minister Park Sang-woo said during the ceremony. “It paves the way for the era of 100 million passengers and sets a new milestone for Korea's aviation industry.”
The $3.5 billion project, which kicked off in 2017, included the construction of a fourth runway, 75 additional aircraft stands -- 62 stands for passenger carriers and 13 for cargo -- and an expansion of the Terminal 2. Official operations for the new facilities are set to begin on December 3.
According to the airport corporation, these upgrades increases the airport’s annual passenger capacity from 77 million to 106 million and positions it as the first airport globally to operate three terminals each capable of handling over 50 million international passengers.
The new facilities also boost cargo capacity from 5 million to 6.3 million tons annually, securing the airport’s position as the world’s second-largest air cargo hub.
Lee Hag-jae, president and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation, emphasized the airport’s strengthened position as a megahub, stating, "This expansion will elevate Korea’s global standing in aviation and secure an edge over international competitors."
Advanced technologies were incorporated to enhance passenger experience, including an AI-powered Smart Pass system and automated security screening, ensuring faster and more convenient airport processes, the company said.
The fourth-phase expansion marks the completion of a 32-year development project for the metropolitan airport. Incheon Airport began construction in 1992, completing Terminal 1 and parts of Terminal 2 through its first to third phases.
