'Absence of text is invitation to endless imagination,' picture book artist Lee Suzy says

BUSAN -- Picture books are not just for children, said celebrated picture book artist Lee Suzy, the first South Korean national to win the Hans Christian Andersen Award for Illustration category in 2022.

On the first day of the inaugural Busan International Children's Book Fair, Lee took the stage as one of the headliners, her popularity evident in the size of the audience -- the 100-seat venue was packed and latecomers gathered outside the venue to listen to her deliver her keynote speech.

"I create my books with children as my primary audience in mind, but I always say picture books are for children and beyond,” said Lee, speaking with reporters after her speech. “I’ve noticed a remarkable increase in adult readers of picture books. I think this is proof of the significance of picture books.”

With the book fair aiming to be both a literary festival and a trade-focused marketplace, Lee expressed her excitement about the fair's ambition to cater to both professionals and the general audience.

“It’s not easy to balance these goals, but I’m hopeful. I’d love to see this event become a celebration where children can touch and turn the pages of books, while also serving as a space for creators to connect, collaborate and find joy,” said Lee.

"When I think about picture books, I’m reminded of a saying: ‘There are new Beatles fans born every day.’ Likewise, there will always be new readers, because children will always exist. And what they need will never change.”