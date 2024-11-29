Zyx Technology, TMA Solutions join hands for global AI collaboration

Zyx Technology co-CEO Eom Shin-jo (left) poses for a photo with Park Hyo-geun, head of TMA Solutions’ Korea office, at the memorandum of understanding signing ceremony held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Zyx Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology announced Friday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with TMA Solutions to strengthen global collaboration and expand into the Vietnamese market.

The agreement was finalized during a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday between Zyx Technology co-CEOs, Choi Jong-bok and Eom Shin-jo, and Park Hyo-geun, head of TMA Solutions’ Korea office.

Established in 1997, TMA Solutions is a leading software outsourcing provider specializing in artificial intelligence, and delivers tailored software solutions globally. The company operates in over 30 countries, including the US, Europe and Southeast Asia. In Vietnam, it is the largest software outsourcing company.

Under the agreement, the two companies will focus on technology transfer, joint investments and project commercialization in Vietnam, Zyx Technology said.

Zyx Technology aims to integrate its flagship CAD software, ZyxCAD, into TMA’s operations to address diverse business needs. Known for its compatibility and user-friendly interface, ZyxCAD also features the WORKS application suite, providing over 300 utility functions as a cost-effective alternative to international CAD programs.

Zyx Technology has already made strides in Vietnam this year, securing a local distribution deal with HTI Han Tech Innovation in May to appoint ZYXCAD’s exclusive distributor in the country and donating 1 billion won ($770,000) worth of ZYXCAD licenses to two major Vietnamese universities.

“TMA’s AI expertise combined with Zyx Technology’s innovation will create groundbreaking solutions,” Park, the head of TMA Solutions’ Korea office, said.

Eom Shin-jo, co-CEO of Zyx Technology, echoed the sentiment with optimism, “Partnering with TMA Solutions will accelerate our efforts to bring ZYX CAD to the international market.”