소아쌤

‘Vienna 1900’ at National Museum of Korea shows Austrian pioneers of modernism

By Choi Si-young

Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 16:28

    • Link copied

“Self-Portrait with Chinese Lantern Plant” by Egon Schiele. (Leopold Museum) “Self-Portrait with Chinese Lantern Plant” by Egon Schiele. (Leopold Museum)

An exhibition of 191 items from paintings to crafts and furniture at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul aims to explore Vienna’s art scene of the early 1900s, which embraced a new art and design movement called modernism.

The three-month exhibition entitled “Vienna 1900: The Dreaming Artists,” opening Saturday, will focus on works from pioneers such as painters Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele as well as architect Josef Hoffmann.

The 191 objects on view, all from Vienna’s Leopold Museum, are a reminder of how Vienna came to be the capital of the arts and culture in Europe, said Yang Seung-mi, an associate curator who led a preview tour Friday.

The five-part exhibition begins with how Klimt came to embody the Vienna Secession, a movement formed in 1897 by Austrian artists seeking antitraditional aims. Posters, magazine covers, stamps and woodblock prints that reflect their thinking are on display.

Gustav Klimt’s “The Large Poplar II (Gathering Storm)”(1902-03). (Leopold Museum) Gustav Klimt’s “The Large Poplar II (Gathering Storm)”(1902-03). (Leopold Museum)

The second part looks at the changing landscapes of Austria, heavily influenced by Impressionism and Symbolism. Klimt’s “The Large Poplar II (Gathering Storm)” (1902-03) is on display here.

The next space dives into everyday items with decorative designs.

Artists supporting Klimt believed in beautifying everyday objects, curator Yang said, noting that workshops were set up to produce them. Geometric aesthetics prevailed as the golden rule, influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement that emerged in Britain in the late 19th century and sought simplicity in design.

The fourth part looks at young artists including Schiele, who launched the short-lived New Art Group and pursued Expressionism. This space reviews paintings by prominent Expressionist artists Richard Gerstl and Oskar Kokoschka.

The last space is dedicated to appreciating Schiele’s “distinct vision,” showcasing his masterpieces, including “Krumau on the Vltava.”

A separate zone explores the bond between Klimt and Schiele. A poster titled “Round Table,” painted by Schiele and used for the 49th Vienna Secession Exhibition in 1918, is on display here. The two artists led a “time of change” and represent the meaning of freedom in art, according to the museum.

“Round Table” by Egon Schiele. (Leopold Museum) “Round Table” by Egon Schiele. (Leopold Museum)

Leopold Museum Director Hans-Peter Wipplinger will give a special lecture Dec. 2.

The exhibition runs through March 3, 2025.

