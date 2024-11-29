‘Vienna 1900’ at National Museum of Korea shows Austrian pioneers of modernism

An exhibition of 191 items from paintings to crafts and furniture at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul aims to explore Vienna’s art scene of the early 1900s, which embraced a new art and design movement called modernism.

The three-month exhibition entitled “Vienna 1900: The Dreaming Artists,” opening Saturday, will focus on works from pioneers such as painters Gustav Klimt and Egon Schiele as well as architect Josef Hoffmann.

The 191 objects on view, all from Vienna’s Leopold Museum, are a reminder of how Vienna came to be the capital of the arts and culture in Europe, said Yang Seung-mi, an associate curator who led a preview tour Friday.

The five-part exhibition begins with how Klimt came to embody the Vienna Secession, a movement formed in 1897 by Austrian artists seeking antitraditional aims. Posters, magazine covers, stamps and woodblock prints that reflect their thinking are on display.