The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards kick off with new MCs

One of the most anticipated competitions this year is between “Exhuma,” directed by Jang Jae-hyun, and “12.12: The Day,” directed by Kim Sung-soo. Both films drew massive audiences and critical acclaim.

The 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards kick off Friday with new MCs, honoring hit films released in theaters or on streaming platforms between October 2023 and October 2024. The award ceremony takes place at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul.

“Exhuma,” a supernatural thriller rooted in Korean folklore, attracted 11.91 million viewers and reinvigorated the so-called K-occult genre. It leads the nominations with 12 nods, including Best Film, Best Director (Jang Jae-hyun), Best Actor (Choi Min-sik), Best Actress (Kim Go-eun) and Best Supporting Actor (Yoo Hae-jin).

“12.12: The Day,” which is set against the backdrop of the tumultuous events of Dec. 12, 1979, dramatizes a military coup that is still regarded as a pivotal moment in Korea's contemporary history. With its gripping portrayal of real-life events, the film drew some 13.1 million viewers, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. It has secured nine nominations, including Best Film, Best Director (Kim Sung-soo) and dual nominations for Best Actor (Jung Woo-sung and Hwang Jung-min).

Besides these blockbuster hits, this year saw a surge in what are called “art-busters” in Korean, films that combine artistic depth with mainstream appeal, such as “Past Lives,” nominated in the Best Film category, a poignant tale of immigration, nostalgia and connections spanning past and present. “I Hate Korea” which takes an introspective look at the challenges and growth of 20-somethings here; “House of the Seasons,” a realistic depiction of family dynamics across generations, genders and classes; and “The Dream Songs,” a heart-wrenching reflection on the 2014 Sewol Ferry tragedy that garnered attention this year will compete in the Best New Director and the Best New Supporting Actors categories.

The rise of queer cinema also stood out this year, such as “Regarding My Daughter,” which explores the relationship between a mother and her daughter, who moves in with her same-sex partner, challenging mainstream Korean social norms, and “Love in a Big City,” which portrays the lives of two contrasting characters navigating love and identity. Lauded for their bold storytelling and nuanced exploration of diversity, both films are competing in the Best New Actors category.