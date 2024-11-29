Global Youth Powerhouse Summit in HK explores innovation, economic growth

Participants gathered at the inaugural Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024 at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum on Thursday. (Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy)

The Global Youth Powerhouse Summit 2024 brought together leaders, innovators and young professionals in Hong Kong to tackle pressing global challenges and create new momentum for economic growth and innovation.

Under the theme “Empowering professionals for a Global Initiative: A Voice from Hong Kong,” more than 200 participants attended in person at the Hong Kong Maritime Museum, along with 4,500 virtual attendees from over 30 countries.

The inaugural summit, hosted by the Hong Kong Youth Professional Global Advocacy, underscored Hong Kong’s role as nurturing global talent, fostering cross-regional collaboration and driving the global economic growth.

In his congratulatory remarks, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stressed the summit as an opportunity for young professionals from the Greater Bay Area, Southeast Asia and the Middle East to “come together, exchange ideas and drive forward new momentum” for Hong Kong and the world.

Kevin Lau, founding convener of Hong Kong Youth Professional Advocacy, echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the summit and Hong Kong's ’s role on the global stage for innovation.

“This summit serves as a powerful catalyst, inspiring actions that transcend borders and industries, said Lau. “Hong Kong stands as a beacon -- an epicenter for pioneering ideas and transformative solutions. Hong Kong is not just a gateway to Asia, it is a hub of opportunities where creativity, ambition and collaboration converge to shape the future.”

Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Chekuk Wing-hing noted that the world has changed immensely in geopolitics, economic development, technological transformation, trade protection and global stability.

He encouraged young professionals to rise to the challenges ahead and look beyond their immediate local surroundings and cultivate a broad, national and global perspective that cherishes the building of a global community of shared future.

“They should set their vision wider on national and global issues such as AI development, climate change and actively participate in the community’s search for improvements and solution,” Cheuk was quoted as saying.

A key session, “Leaders Dialogue: Shaping the Future of Leadership” was joined by renown figures from various sectors to discuss Hong Kong’s role in driving global innovation.

Panelists included Bernard Chan, chairman of Our HK Foundation, Allan Zeman, chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, David Liao, co-chief executive of HSBC Asia Pacific, Michael Yue, managing director and general manager of Google Hong Kong, Ilaria Chan, chairperson of the Tech for Good Institute and group adviser on Tech & Social Impact of Grab and Brett Hilliard, senior pastor of Island Evangelical Community Church.

“You need to be so curious, so compassionate and so savvy in meeting people from different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds, reading about the world,” said Ilaria Chan.

“Then you develop something creative and value-added to the people you are trying to connect with and the ecosystem you are trying to build. That’s how you will not be disrupted by AI.”

Other sessions followed, including “The Health Economy: Navigating Innovations for a Resilient Future,” attended by leaders from health care and insurance organizations. During the “Digital and Creative Economies: Innovating for Tomorrow” session, speakers discussed innovative strategies for monetizing creative content and emphasized the role of technology in reshaping the creative industries.