Women-led startups at forefront to reshape content industry

A growing wave of women entrepreneurs are reshaping South Korea’s highly competitive content industry, and the Pangyo Gyeonggi Culture Creation Hub has emerged as a central platform for fostering women-led startups in the sector.

The hub, run by Gyeonggi Content Agency, has supported numerous female entrepreneurs, including Korea Deep Learning CEO Kim Ji-hyun, GemGem Therapeutics CEO Kim Jung-eun and Studio Boldy CEO Min Hyun-kyung, who are blending creativity and technology to address practical consumer needs.

“As South Korea’s content industry continues to grow -- with exports surging 5.7-fold over the past 14 years -- the contributions of women entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly vital,” the Pangyo Gyeonggi Culture Creation Hub said.

Vision AI solutions: Korea Deep Learning

Founded in 2019, Korea Deep Learning specializes in artificial intelligence solutions for visual content for government and corporate clients.

The company’s flagship product, Deep Image, is a large vision model capable of processing multimodal data such as images, video, text and audio. Its applications range from optical character recognition and object detection to 3D model generation.

In the five years since its establishment, Korea Deep Learning has achieved cumulative revenue of approximately 10 billion won ($7.1 million), with nine AI technology patents.

The company said it recently secured an exclusive 3D data supply agreement with CGTrader, a Lithuania-based global 3D model platform. The company has been recognized as an Nvidia Inception Elite Company in 2024. It also became the first Korean company to win first place in the Edison Awards’ Engineering & Manufacturing Tools category.

“Our success lies in identifying market challenges and proposing tailored solutions,” CEO Kim Ji-hyun said. “By addressing complex issues such as budget constraints, efficiency, data security and reliability, we’ve developed AI technology that meets the unique needs of public institutions.”

AR games for rehabilitation: GemGem Therapeutics