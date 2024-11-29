Police close probe into ex-F.T. Island member's alleged sexual misconduct without charges

Most Popular
-
6
Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business
-
7
Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes
-
8
Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
-
9
Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day
-
10
BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth
Police close probe into ex-F.T. Island member's alleged sexual misconduct without chargesBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 11:39
Police said Friday they have closed an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations raised against a former member of K-pop boy band F.T. Island without filing charges due to a lack of evidence.
Choi Min-hwan, a former drummer for the band, was suspected of engaging in prostitution and sexually harassing his then wife, Yulhee, a former member of girl group Laboum.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said no charges were filed against Choi due to insufficient evidence of the alleged misconduct.
The case emerged last month after Yulhee posted a YouTube video claiming her ex-husband frequented adult entertainment establishments and made inappropriate sexual moves toward her during their marriage.
Choi announced his suspension of public activities in the wake of the controversy. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
-
NewJeans ends contract with Ador, embarks on new journey
-
Japan will pay for failing to honor promises, minister says