Police close probe into ex-F.T. Island member's alleged sexual misconduct without charges

Choi Min-hwan, a former drummer for the rock band F.T. Island. (Instagram)

Police said Friday they have closed an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations raised against a former member of K-pop boy band F.T. Island without filing charges due to a lack of evidence.

Choi Min-hwan, a former drummer for the band, was suspected of engaging in prostitution and sexually harassing his then wife, Yulhee, a former member of girl group Laboum.

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said no charges were filed against Choi due to insufficient evidence of the alleged misconduct.

The case emerged last month after Yulhee posted a YouTube video claiming her ex-husband frequented adult entertainment establishments and made inappropriate sexual moves toward her during their marriage.

Choi announced his suspension of public activities in the wake of the controversy. (Yonhap)