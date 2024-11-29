[Photo News] Polestar 4 begins delivery in Korea

Most Popular
-
6
Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business
-
7
Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes
-
8
Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
-
9
Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day
-
10
BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth
[Photo News] Polestar 4 begins delivery in KoreaBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 10:58
Polestar Korea said Friday it began delivering the Polestar 4, the Swedish electric vehicle maker's first coupe-styled sports utility vehicle, for the customers here. According to the automaker, the delivery started in five cities -- Seoul, Hanam in Gyeonggi Province, Busan, Jeju and Daejeon. The Polestar 4 was launched in the Korean market in August this year with a starting price of 66.9 million won ($48,000) and a certified maximum driving range of up to 511 kilometers per charge. (Polestar Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
-
NewJeans ends contract with Ador, embarks on new journey
-
Japan will pay for failing to honor promises, minister says