Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
  2. 2

    NewJeans to terminate contract with Ador

    NewJeans to terminate contract with Ador
  3. 3

    NewJeans terminates contract with Ador, embarks on new journey

    NewJeans terminates contract with Ador, embarks on new journey
  4. 4

    Seoul snowfall now third heaviest on record

    Seoul snowfall now third heaviest on record
  5. 5

    Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline

    Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
  1. 6

    Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business

    Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business
  2. 7

    Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes

    Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes
  3. 8

    Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day

    Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
  4. 9

    Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day

    Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day
  5. 10

    BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth

    BOK makes surprise 2nd rate cut to boost growth
지나쌤

[Photo News] Polestar 4 begins delivery in Korea

By Korea Herald

Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 10:58

    • Link copied

Polestar Korea said Friday it began delivering the Polestar 4, the Swedish electric vehicle maker's first coupe-styled sports utility vehicle, for the customers here. According to the automaker, the delivery started in five cities -- Seoul, Hanam in Gyeonggi Province, Busan, Jeju and Daejeon. The Polestar 4 was launched in the Korean market in August this year with a starting price of 66.9 million won ($48,000) and a certified maximum driving range of up to 511 kilometers per charge. (Polestar Korea)

More from Headlines