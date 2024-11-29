76 AI-based digital textbooks certified for classroom use for first time

Most Popular
76 AI-based digital textbooks certified for classroom use for first timeBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 10:21
Seventy-six artificial intelligence-based digital textbooks have been certified for classroom use for the first time, covering elementary to high school students, the education ministry said Friday.
The textbooks, which were listed in the official gazette, are for the subjects of math, English and information for elementary school grades 3 and 4, middle school grade 1 and high school grade 1.
The 76 were chosen from 146 textbooks submitted for certification.
The certified textbooks will be displayed at schools starting Monday, and each school will choose from among them to use in classrooms starting in the new school year in March, alongside existing paper course books.
The education ministry has said the digital textbooks will help provide tailored education to students in a way that matches their abilities and levels.
