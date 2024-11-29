Ex-chairman of Namyang Dairy arrested over alleged breach of trust, false advertising

Most Popular
-
6
Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
-
7
Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes
-
8
Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
-
9
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea
-
10
Chaos unfolds as rare November snowstorm grips Korea for 2nd day
Ex-chairman of Namyang Dairy arrested over alleged breach of trust, false advertisingBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 09:30
A former chairman of a major dairy company has been arrested on charges of breach of trust and false advertising related to a yogurt product's benefits against COVID-19.
Hong Won-sik, former chairman of Namyang Dairy Products Co., was arrested late Thursday night following the issuance of an arrest warrant by the Seoul Central District Court, which cited concerns he will destroy evidence.
Hong is accused of inflicting losses of some 10 billion won ($7.16 million) on the company by needlessly involving businesses run by his family members in deals.
He is also accused of taking billions of won from suppliers in exchange for securing deals and using corporate cards for personal use.
Prosecutors also charged Hong with involvement in a false advertising campaign related to the benefits of Namyang's Bulgaris yogurts in preventing COVID-19. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean Air gets European nod to become Northeast Asia’s largest airline
-
NewJeans terminates contract with Ador, embarks on new journey
-
Japan will pay for failing to honor promises, minister says