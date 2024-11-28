Nearly 10,000 elementary school staff suffer from depression: data

An increasing number of those working at elementary schools across the country are suffering from depression, as government data showed Thursday that 9,468 elementary school employees were treated for depression in 2023.

According to the National Health Insurance Service data submitted to Rep. Jin Sun-mi of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, the depression treatment rate for elementary school workers has been on the upward trend since 16.4 per 1,000 people in 2018, to 37.2 per 1,000 in 2023.

A total of 7,335 employees of elementary schools were treated for anxiety disorder, which marks 28.8 per 1,000 and is up from 16.1 per 1,000 in 2018.

Both the depression and anxiety disorder treatment for those working in schools generally increased in all level of educational institutes.

Of the employees at institutes on preschool level, 16.9 out of 1,000 were treated for depression and 15.6 out of 1,000 were treated for anxiety disorder in 2023. The figures marked an increase from 10.3 and 11 in 2018, respectively.

Of the employees at middle and high schools, 28.8 out of 1,000 were treated for depression and 24.1 out of 1,000 were treated for anxiety disorder. The figure was up from 14.9 and 15.1, respectively, five years earlier.

About 25.7 out of 1,000 of those working at tertiary education institutes suffered from depression, and 21.6 out of 1,000 in the same type of institutes suffered from anxiety disorder. The figures each marked an increase from 14.8 and 14.9 in 2018.

Treatment for depression and anxiety disorder among day care center employees increased from 2018 to 2023. Some 19 out of 1,000 were treated for depression last year while 17.6 out of 1,000 were treated for anxiety disorder, up from 10.7 and 12, respectively, in 2018.