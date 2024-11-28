[Weekender] Comic book cafes: Korea's nostalgic escape for all ages

A visitor reads the Japanese comic book "Paradise Kiss" at Nolsoop Sookmyung Women's University Branch on Nov. 25. (The Korea Herald / Lee Jaeeun) A visitor reads the Japanese comic book "Paradise Kiss" at Nolsoop Sookmyung Women's University Branch on Nov. 25. (The Korea Herald / Lee Jaeeun)

Comic book cafes in Korea hold a cherished spot in many hearts, offering a nostalgic escape to the imaginative simplicity of childhood and a retreat from the stresses of adult life. Until the 1990s, before the advent of smartphones, comic book cafes were a haven for teenagers seeking entertainment and stress relief. While attention has shifted to multimedia on mobile devices, these cafes remain a haven for many and have evolved to cater to diverse interests. For some, comic book cafes offer escapist fantasy. For others, they are a place to snack and relax. Couples seeking romance enjoy the date-friendly ambiance and the chance for a fancy drink, while for the budget-conscious, they serve as an affordable place to rest overnight. For older individuals, these spaces evoke nostalgia for days spent reading romance comics or martial arts novels in the musty comic book cafes of yesteryear.

Nolsoop Sookmyung Women's University Branch (The Korea Herald / Lee Jaeeun)

1) Nolsoop: A beloved franchise One of the most prominent franchise chains, Nolsoop, offers the quintessential comic book cafe experience. A visit to the Sookmyung Women's University branch revealed a lively atmosphere even on a weekday afternoon. Students lounged comfortably, engrossed in their books. Some even pulled blankets over their heads to take a nap, while others indulged in tteokbokki and other snacks like ramyeon, jjajangmyeon, pasta and fried rice, accompanied by a selection of beverages similar to those found in regular cafes. The collection is diverse and well-maintained, featuring popular titles from Korean manhwa, webtoon adaptations, Japanese manga, and DC Comics. At an affordable rate of about 3,600 won ($2.50) per hour, these cafes are appealing to fans. Nolsoop, along with other chains like Berltoon and Cartoon Plus, has about 150 locations nationwide, demonstrating the widespread appeal of these venues.

Nolsoop Sookmyung Women's University Branch on Nov. 25 is densely packed with thousands of comic books. (The Korea Herald / Lee Jaeeun)

Their premium branches offer experiences like Nintendo gaming areas, spacious seating, and beam projectors available at every seat for watching Netflix and animated features. In tourist-heavy areas like Hongdae, instructions for using the services are available in English. Some branches, such as the Ewha Womans University branch, feature original DC Comics in English for international customers.

Graphic Comic Book Cafe in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu. (Graphic)

2) Graphic Comic Book Cafe: The sophisticated retreat Located in Yongsan, Seoul, Graphic caters to younger readers, with an upscale twist on traditional comic book cafes. Positioned as a "comic book space for grown-ups," it offers a luxurious environment with entry fees of 15,000 won from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 10,000 won from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., which includes unlimited beverages. Only those aged 19 and over are allowed in, reinforcing its exclusive image. Alcoholic options like whiskey are available at an extra charge. Graphic has gone viral on social media platforms like Instagram. On weekends, visitors may have to wait several hours to get in.

A woman captures the interior views and enjoys reading and browsing books at Graphic Comic Book Cafe in Itaewon, Yongsan-gu. (TripCody)

The three-story cafe hosts an expansive selection of nearly 5,000 titles, ranging from Marvel comics to a wide array of genres including sci-fi and anime. Its unique shell-shaped architecture has earned it the nickname the Gyeongnidan Guggenheim. Recently, the cafe opened a new branch, Graphic Wirye, in Songpa-gu, Seoul. In addition to comics, Graphic also offers a rich selection of fashion magazines and art books. However, an employee noted that the English-language books available are mostly limited to art books.

Ondal Comic Book Room, central Seoul. (The Korea Herald / Lee Jaeeun)

3) Ondal Comic Book Room: An essential refuge Situated near Seoul Station, Ondal Comic Book Room is a venerable relic of the past. Since the 1988 Olympics, the surrounding area has been a top spot for comic book cafes, but now only Ondal remains. With its walls lined with faded and weathered comics, the vibe at Ondal is different from modern cafes. On a quiet weekday afternoon, a few bits of hastily abandoned bedding were the only sign of recent visitors. It is not a typical destination for the general public, as confirmed by a local parking lot attendant who advised this reporter, "This is not a place for ordinary visitors; it's frequented by people looking for day jobs at the nearby employment agencies."

Ondal Comic Book Room on a weekday afternoon is quiet and empty, with only faded comics and blankets hinting at recent visitors. (The Korea Herald / Lee Jaeeun)