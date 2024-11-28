[What to Stream] Embrace the cold with these winter series

Winter has cast its frosty spell over South Korea, transforming its streets into a picturesque wonderland draped in snow. As December officially begins next week and the chill deepens, why not wrap yourself in a blanket and indulge in these masterfully crafted series set against enchanting winter backdrops? Let their stunning mise-en-scenes unveil the many captivating faces of winter, perfect for a cozy weekend escape. "Sorry, I Love You" on Prime Video

"Sorry, I Love You," starring Lim Soo-jung (left) and So Ji-sub (KBS) "Sorry, I Love You," starring Lim Soo-jung (left) and So Ji-sub (KBS)

"Sorry, I Love You" took the nation by storm upon its release, giving rise to the phenomenon known as "Misa Pyein" -- a term describing the emotional impact the tragic love story of Moo-hyuk (So Ji-sub) and Eun-chae (Lim Soo-jung) had on viewers. This series is an ideal choice for winter binge-watching. Set against the wintry landscape of early 2000s Seoul, the story is as poignant and breathtaking as freshly fallen snow. So delivers a powerful performance as a terminally ill man who finds himself drawn to a woman who initially despises him. Immerse yourself in their heart-wrenching journey, underscored by one of Korea's most iconic drama soundtracks, Park Hyo-shin's "Snow Flower." "Snowpiercer" on Netflix

"Snowpiercer," starring Jennifer Connelly (Netflix) "Snowpiercer," starring Jennifer Connelly (Netflix)

"Snowpiercer" is an American post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller series inspired by both the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 French graphic novel "Le Transperceneige" by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette. Rather than being a sequel or prequel to Bong's movie -- which received praise from critics internationally -- the series reimagines the story with a new cast and mostly original characters. The series delves into the lives of the last remnants of humanity, who navigate survival aboard Snowpiercer — a colossal, endlessly moving train — seven years after a catastrophic freeze renders Earth uninhabitable. Stream all 30 episodes across three seasons on Netflix, and dive into a gripping narrative which tackles themes ranging from social and economic polarization and the desperate politics of survival in an unforgiving winter. "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" on Netflix, Disney+

"Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," starring Kim Go-eun (left) and Gong Yoo (Hwa & Dam Pictures) "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," starring Kim Go-eun (left) and Gong Yoo (Hwa & Dam Pictures)