[What to Stream] Embrace the cold with these winter series

[What to Stream] Embrace the cold with these winter seriesBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 30, 2024 - 16:01
Winter has cast its frosty spell over South Korea, transforming its streets into a picturesque wonderland draped in snow. As December officially begins next week and the chill deepens, why not wrap yourself in a blanket and indulge in these masterfully crafted series set against enchanting winter backdrops? Let their stunning mise-en-scenes unveil the many captivating faces of winter, perfect for a cozy weekend escape.
"Sorry, I Love You" on Prime Video
"Sorry, I Love You" took the nation by storm upon its release, giving rise to the phenomenon known as "Misa Pyein" -- a term describing the emotional impact the tragic love story of Moo-hyuk (So Ji-sub) and Eun-chae (Lim Soo-jung) had on viewers. This series is an ideal choice for winter binge-watching.
Set against the wintry landscape of early 2000s Seoul, the story is as poignant and breathtaking as freshly fallen snow. So delivers a powerful performance as a terminally ill man who finds himself drawn to a woman who initially despises him.
Immerse yourself in their heart-wrenching journey, underscored by one of Korea's most iconic drama soundtracks, Park Hyo-shin's "Snow Flower."
"Snowpiercer" on Netflix
"Snowpiercer" is an American post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller series inspired by both the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 French graphic novel "Le Transperceneige" by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette.
Rather than being a sequel or prequel to Bong's movie -- which received praise from critics internationally -- the series reimagines the story with a new cast and mostly original characters. The series delves into the lives of the last remnants of humanity, who navigate survival aboard Snowpiercer — a colossal, endlessly moving train — seven years after a catastrophic freeze renders Earth uninhabitable.
Stream all 30 episodes across three seasons on Netflix, and dive into a gripping narrative which tackles themes ranging from social and economic polarization and the desperate politics of survival in an unforgiving winter.
"Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" on Netflix, Disney+
Lose yourself this weekend in K-drama masterpiece "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God," a series that boasts a stellar cast, stunning visuals, as well as an immersive storyline.
The drama follows Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin yearning to end his cursed existence, and Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), a spirited high school girl who holds the key to his fate. The narrative masterfully balances humor, heartbreak and moments of profound depth, keeping viewers thoroughly engaged.
Set against frosty landscapes and cozy backdrops, the romance between the two unfolds like a beautifully crafted film, blending breathtaking shots of contemporary Korea with the timeless allure of mythical realms.
