Bucheon Diaspora Literary Award winner Mohamed Mbougar Sarr expresses surprise, appreciation

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr attends the 2024 Bucheon Diaspora Literary Award on Nov. 19. (Bucheon city) Mohamed Mbougar Sarr attends the 2024 Bucheon Diaspora Literary Award on Nov. 19. (Bucheon city)

BUCHEON, Gyeonggi Province -- Winning the Bucheon Diaspora Literary Award came as “a complete surprise” for Senegalese author Mohamed Mbougar Sarr, who writes in French. The Goncourt Prize-winning author was on holiday in Senegal with his parents when he received the news. He said he hadn’t anticipated returning to Korea so soon after his first visit last year for the inaugural Choix Goncourt de la Coree, a literary event organized by the Academie Goncourt and the French Embassy in Korea, where French-learning students select their own winner. “It is truly extraordinary for a Senegalese author writing in French to receive a literary award in Korea,” said Sarr. The 34-year-old became the youngest-ever recipient of France’s prestigious Goncourt Prize in 2021 for his novel “The Most Secret Memory of Men.” He is also the first Sub-Saharan African to win the award. His celebrated novel, which has been translated into 38 languages, tells the story of Diegane, a young Senegalese writer who uncovers the work of T.C. Elimane, a fictional African author once hailed as a literary genius but later condemned for alleged plagiarism.

Sarr said that he had traveled to some 28 countries over three years to promote the book. “These travels have given me a deeper understanding of what literature truly is. Literature is a tool for dialogue, proving that conversations can occur across cultures and nations.” He likened the interconnectedness of global literature to a “miracle of the world’s libraries,” where books from diverse cultures engage in “deep, invisible conversations” with readers everywhere. “From this perspective, we may all be a diaspora of one great imaginary ancient nation -- a nation of literature,” said Sarr. He also expressed deep appreciation for translators, who have made the world’s libraries possible, and emphasized the need for more works to be translated into minority languages. Turning to the many crises around the world, Sarr reflected on literature’s significance in addressing the world’s desperate situations. “I see immoral wars and genocides, the murder of children and mass killings, the destruction of the planet, and the triumph of cruel and racist politicians. And I wonder what it means to write -- to stay up all night searching for the right words and telling the story of a fictional character’s life in just a few sentences.” “In the face of these situations, literature can sometimes seem to lose its way. Unfortunately, literature cannot always work miracles,” said Sarr.

