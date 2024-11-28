[Well-curated] Red-hot jazz bar, LoL fanfest and Christmas market at Lotte

Live jazz performance stage at Chungdam Nine in Seoul (Hong Yoo/The Korea Herald)

Live Jazz Bar in Cheongdam

Enjoy a live performance with some of the city's best food at Chungdam Nine, a jazz bar located in Cheongdam, Seoul.

Chungdam Nine is a fancy jazz bar that recently reopened after a renewal that turned it into a venue straight out of the musicals "Chicago" or "Moulin Rouge."

The red curtains, crystal chandeliers, marble tables and red dining sofas create a feeling of decadent luxury.

Formal attire is not required, but most guests do wear formal clothing.

The jazz bar is divided into two areas.

One is a dining bar for those who wish to dine only and the other is for the live performances that take place every night.

Chungdam Nine unveils its live performance lineup on its official Instagram account every week.

This weekend, the Jeremy Park Show, which consists of retro jazz, vocal and dance performances, will take place Saturday night, followed by Gritty Kitty, a pop-jazz vocalist.

Sunday will feature the multitalented musicians of Nuevo Ensemble.

The spacious stage and the sophisticated sound system allow guests to enjoy the performance to the fullest.

The jazz bar is also renowned for its food, ranging from pasta, burgers and steak to snacks and platters.

It has been selected for the Blue Ribbon Survey’s Seoul’s Restaurants 2025 gourmet list.

Live performances at Chungdam Nine take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, from Wednesday to Sunday every week.