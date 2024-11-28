Home

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 09:01

“Wicked”

(US)

Opened Nov. 20

Musical/Fantasy

Directed by Jon M. Chu

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a green-skinned outcast with extraordinary magical abilities, and Glinda (Ariana Grande), a popular and ambitious young woman, form a complex and transformative friendship as they navigate the challenges of their world.

“Hidden Face”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 20

Thriller

Directed by Kim Dae-woo

Orchestra conductor Seong-jin (Song Seung-heon) notices that his fiancee Su-yeon (Cho Yeo-jeong) has mysteriously disappeared, leaving a cryptic video message. As he deals with the aftermath and begins a new relationship, dark secrets lead to shocking revelations.

“Gladiator II”

(US)

Opened Nov. 13

Action/Adventure

Directed by Ridley Scott

The story of Lucius (Paul Mescal), the former heir to the Roman Empire, continues 20 years after he takes on Maximus’ legacy and becomes a gladiator after the Roman Army invades his home.

“Hear Me: Our Summer”

(South Korea)

Opened Nov. 6

Drama

Directed by Jo Seon-ho

A 26-year-old Yong-jun (Hong Kyung) falls at first sight for Yeo-reum (Roh Yoon-seo), who takes care of her little sister Ga-eul (Kim Min-ju), a swimmer with a hearing impairment.

