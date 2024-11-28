[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul collaborates with Hublot

The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, located in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, is offering a new artistic gastronomy experience in collaboration with Swiss premium watchmaker Hublot until Jan. 14, 2025.

Inspired by Hublot’s philosophy “Art of Fusion,” flower artist Nicolai Bergmann presents his floral creations in the hotel lobby, featuring preserved white carnations and hydrangeas.

The hotel’s Charles H. bar will offer two Hublot-inspired cocktails -- the Hublot Aperitivo and the Hublot Sapphire Glow -- created by head bartender Odd Strandbakken.

The drinks are served with special ice carved and stamped with the Hublot logo.

The cocktails are priced from 31,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 6388-550.

Park Hyatt Seoul adds Christmas ambience

Park Hyatt Seoul, located in Gangnam, southern Seoul, is greeting visitors with new Christmas-themed decorations throughout the hotel and offering its mascot teddy bear Parker as a limited edition souvenir.

The special teddy bear will be presented as a Christmas gift to guests who stay on Christmas Eve.

Guests can also experience Christmas-themed cuisine and desserts at the hotel’s restaurants as well.

For more information and reservations, call Park Hyatt Seoul (02) 2016-1234.

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents enchanting Christmas cakes

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul, a serene retreat on the slopes of Namsan in central Seoul, is offering four decadent Christmas cakes from Dec. 14 to 25.

Indulge in the signature Noel C’est la Vir, a pistachio and berry creation. Vanilla lovers will swoon over the Noel Fraise, featuring custard cream and strawberries. For chocolate aficionados, there is Neige, a pairing of cassis and blueberries. Also, try the Cheminee, a coffee-infused dacquoise with hints of glazed lemon and caramel.

The cakes range in price from 68,000 won to 80,000 won.

Those who make their cake reservations between Dec. 1 and 15 receive a 10 percent discount.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2250-8171.

Legoland Korea Resort brings Santa to town

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is making dreams come true with a new Christmas promotion featuring a surprise visit by Santa Claus.

The upcoming “Santa Sleepovers” package is available from Dec. 21 to 25.

Kids will have an unforgettable experience with Santa Claus, who will visit the guest rooms, bringing presents prepared by the parents.

The promotion includes a one-night stay with a free breakfast buffet for up to five guests, two Christmas-themed postcards and a 10 percent discount on merchandise sold at Little Big Shop.

The package is priced from 513,000 won and reservations can be made through Dec. 24.

For more information and reservations, call (033) 815-2300.

Glad Hotels and Resorts presents year-end party package

Glad Hotels and Resorts offers guests a chance to host a hassle-free year-end party with the Private Party package.

The promotion, which runs through Jan. 31, 2025, includes a one-night stay in a room filled with party items, including black and pink balloons along with a bottle each of Moscato and Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

The package is available at Glad Yeouido, Glad Mapo, Glad Gangnam and Coex Center.

Prices start from 150,000 won. For more information and reservations, call (02) 6474-5000, 6222-5000, 2197-5000 or (064) 747-4900.