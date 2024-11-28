[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

10,000 mums at Hallim Park

Hallim Park on Jeju Island, known for showcasing different flower varieties each month, is highlighting over 10,000 chrysanthemums of 50 types for November.

Available at the park, open everyday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are flower beds and smaller gardens with ponds and hiking trails.

A shuttle covers major stops on the ground. Admission is 15,000 won for adults. Visit hallimpark.com.

All-in-one park in Paju

First Garden Park in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, offers attractions and activities from a train ride to smelt fishing.

The park, open year-round from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., offers an adult day pass at 10,000 won for weekdays.

Entry to attractions comes at an extra cost. Find out the latest at firstgarden.co.kr.

Gwanghwamun food festival

Through May 15, 2025 food trucks will line up to churn out some of the best Korean street foods at Sejong-ro Park near Gwanghwamun Square.

Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday-Sunday, this festival offers dishes like “tteokbokki” and “dakgangjeong,” crispy and crunchy Korean fried chicken.

Check knock-knock.kr for more information.

Light festival at Ansan Star Village

A light festival is running year-round in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

An 8,000 won entrance fee is all it takes to make a tranquil escape to Ansan Star Village, which includes a garden and animal installations.

The park, open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., will light up at 5 p.m. Check out the latest at ansanstar.net.

Jeju Folk Village

Come and see what life looked like on Jeju Island in the 19th century at Jeju Folk Village.

Interactive programs like grinding grains with a millstone and playing traditional games such as the board game “yutnori” and “tuho,” or arrow tossing, are available.

Admission is 15,000 won for adults for the village, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit jejufolk.com.