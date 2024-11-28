Top US envoy to Seoul joins S. Korean YouTuber in fusion of traditions on Thanksgiving

Most Popular
Top US envoy to Seoul joins S. Korean YouTuber in fusion of traditions on ThanksgivingBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 21:46
US Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg celebrated Thanksgiving in his host country, joined by a South Korean YouTube celebrity for a cooking session blending the two countries' traditional cuisines, a video released by the US Embassy in Seoul showed Thursday.
The video showed Goldberg, wearing a dark apron and white cooking gloves, carefully adding toppings to a pizza-shaped "yakbap," a Korean dessert made with glutinous rice and sweetened soy sauce, using ingredients commonly found in Thanksgiving dishes.
"Had a wonderful time celebrating Thanksgiving with Grandma Park Mak-rye, and making Thanksgiving-inspired yakbap, blending traditions with classic holiday flavors. A sweet symbol of our two cultures!" he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, uploaded alongside the video clip.
Goldberg, who took office as the ambassador to Seoul in July 2022, will retire and leave South Korea in January, following 35 years of service as a career diplomat, according to diplomatic sources.
