N. Korea launches trash balloons toward S. Korea after 10-day pause

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 21:41

Photo shows balloons carrying trash flying above the Seoul district of Jung-gu after being launched by North Korea, on Oct 2. (Yonhap) Photo shows balloons carrying trash flying above the Seoul district of Jung-gu after being launched by North Korea, on Oct 2. (Yonhap)

North Korea sent what appear to be balloons carrying trash toward South Korea on Thursday, military authorities said, resuming its balloon campaign after a 10-day hiatus.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said these trash bundles are expected to move toward the Seoul metropolitan area and surrounding Gyeonggi Province, considering the direction of the wind.

North Korea had last floated balloons on Nov. 18. It has done so on over 30 occasions since late May in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.

