S. Korea unveils support plans for premature babies

You Hye-mi, senior presidential secretary for low birthrate policies, briefs the media on South Korea's support packages for premature babies at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean presidential office on Thursday unveiled the country's dedicated support plans for premature babies, aiming to strengthen financial aid and upgrade medical infrastructure to meet the critical needs of vulnerable newborns requiring specialized care.

You Hye-mi, the senior presidential secretary for low birth rate issues, described the initiative as South Korea's first-ever policy aimed specifically at supporting premature infants as part of its broader efforts to tackle the low birth rate crisis.

Announcing the plan, You said the Yoon Suk Yeol government will increase medical subsidies to support the early treatment of vulnerable premature infants and promote their healthy growth and development.

To further alleviate the financial burden for families with premature babies, the government will raise the cap on medical expense subsidies.

For instance, the maximum subsidies for neonatal intensive care unit services will increase to 20 million won ($14,332), with higher rates applied to cases involving lower birth weights or greater medical risks.

The secretary also said the Korean government will strengthen the media infrastructure to better support comprehensive care for high-risk expectant mothers and newborns.

The government will also enhance support for neonatal intensive care units and maternal-fetal intensive care units to actively treat premature infants and high-risk expectant mothers.

This includes increased financial compensation for institutions employing dedicated specialists, with the changes set to take effect in January 2024.

This initiative is particularly critical, as premature births have become a growing concern in South Korea.

In 2023, 7.7 percent of newborns in South Korea were classified as low birth weight, while 9.9 percent were born prematurely. Together, these premature babies -- defined as babies born before 37 weeks of gestation or weighing less than 2.5 kilograms -- accounted for roughly 12.2 percent of all births or 28,000 babies, according to South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare.