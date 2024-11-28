Crush to introduce vinyl ‘Dip Cuts Vol.1’ filled with new singles

Poster for Crush's upcoming three days of concerts, "Crush Hour: O," to be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Dec. 20-22 (P Nation)

Singer-songwriter Crush is wrapping up the year by releasing a vinyl album, “Dip Cuts Vol. 1,” carrying new singles.

The vinyl will be sold at three days of concerts, called “Crush Hour: O,” to be held at the KSPO Dome in Seoul Dec. 20-22.

The vinyl carries seven tracks-- “intro (240321),” “may I be your may,” “life is a circle,” “Red Day,” “O,” “deep dive into dipcuts” and “far-sighted,” all of which depict how life was for Crush this year.

“The word ‘cycle’ has been on my mind a lot. These songs capture the full cycle of my own year from the excitement of anticipating my concert to the unease I felt while lying alone in a hospital bed during a summer with the cicadas sounding louder than ever, and to the mix of longing and anticipation I felt as I ran along the Han River again dreaming of the stage once more. This year’s cycle, my own journey, is captured here in its entirety,” Crush introduced the upcoming vinyl album in a short clip on YouTube uploaded on Nov. 22.

Crush had back surgery for a slipped disk this summer and took a four-month break from work.

The artist hopes to fill this winter with warm vibes through “Dip Cuts Vol.1.”

He is also set to release a visualizer video for the vinyl album on his YouTube channel on December 9.

The visualizer will give fans a glimpse of the mood of all the tracks included.