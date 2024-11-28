Home

Roof collapses at Anyang wholesale market due to snow, 1 injured

By Lee Sun-young

Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 15:35

One side of the snow-covered roof of the Pyeongchon Agricultural and Fishery Wholesale Market in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, is seen collapsed on Thursday afternoon. (Yonhap) One side of the snow-covered roof of the Pyeongchon Agricultural and Fishery Wholesale Market in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, is seen collapsed on Thursday afternoon. (Yonhap)

A roof collapsed at a major agricultural and fishery wholesale market in Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday afternoon, following the heavy snowfall. One person sustained minor injuries.

According to the Anyang Fire Department, the ceiling of the fruit and vegetable section at the Pyeongchon Agricultural and Fishery Wholesale Market collapsed inward at 12:06 p.m.

The market had suspended operations since 9 a.m. due to concerns over a potential collapse due to the major snowfall. Some merchants who remained in their stores managed to escape in time after sensing collapse was imminent.

One person sustained minor injuries, the fire department reported.

The fire authorities have launched a search to confirm if anyone else is trapped in the building, with nine vehicles and 30 personnel deployed to the scene.

Similar incidents have been reported across snow-hit Gyeonggi Province and elsewhere.

The roof of Dokkebi Market in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province collapsed early Thursday morning. (Yonhap) The roof of Dokkebi Market in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province collapsed early Thursday morning. (Yonhap)

The roof of a traditional market in the city of Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province also collapsed at around 1 a.m. According to authorities, no one was inside at the time of the incident.

Cities in southern Gyeonggi Province saw over 40 centimeters of accumulated snowfall, as Seoul and its surrounding areas witnessed the heaviest snowfall for any November since recordkeeping began 117 years ago, with Yongin recording 47.5 centimeters, Suwon 43 cm and Anyang 40.7 cm.

