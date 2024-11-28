[Photo News] Freedom of Expression

Most Popular
[Photo News] Freedom of ExpressionBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 15:06
Innocean, a marketing agency affiliated with Hyundai Motor Group, said Thursday it has completed a campaign in the US, titled “Villains Against Evil.” A collaboration with the National Coalition Against Censorship, the campaign aims to oppose to a recent move to ban children's books on specific issues such as LGBTQ+ and racism in school libraries. In the AI-powered short-form videos, fairy tale villains voice their concerns, stating, “Banning books is the ultimate evil.” Innocean said the campaign has garnered some 2.5 million views on social media. (Innocean)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
