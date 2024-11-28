S-Oil honors 8 firefighters for lifesaving efforts

Most Popular
-
1
Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
-
2
Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
-
3
Seoul snowfall now third heaviest on record
-
4
Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business
-
5
Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
-
6
How $70 funeral wreaths became symbol of protest in S. Korea
-
7
Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agency
-
8
Why cynical, 'memeified' makeovers of kids' characters are so appealing
-
9
Hybe consolidates chairman Bang Si-hyuk’s regime with leadership changes
-
10
[India Forum] Korea, India seek to maximize synergy at Delhi business forum
S-Oil honors 8 firefighters for lifesaving effortsBy Park Min-ha
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 14:27
South Korean oil refiner S-Oil hosted an awards ceremony in Seoul on Thursday to honor the contributions of eight “Hero Firefighters,” together with the Korea National Council on Social Welfare.
At the 2024 Hero Firefighters Award Ceremony, a panel of firefighting experts named Fire Lt. Yoo Seung-geol as the “Top Hero Firefighter.” Yoo received a cash prize of 20 million won ($14,300) for acts of bravery.
In June, he rescued a person trapped in a flood during an underwater search in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. Earlier, in April, he saved a missing individual with an intellectual disability and extinguished a warehouse fire. Yoo’s contributions include 978 firefighting missions and 1,624 rescue operations, earning him recognition for his dedication to public safety.
S-Oil also awarded 10 million won to each of the seven other firefighters, including Fire Sergeant Kim Kwang-soo and Fire Lts. Kim Yong-soo, Kim Wook and Sung Hoon.
Its CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi expressed his admiration, saying, “I am deeply inspired by the selfless bravery of firefighters who save lives in the face of various fires and accidents. Proud of our initiative to honor these heroes, we will continue to support them with the utmost respect.”
S-Oil has been running its Hero Firefighter Campaign, providing condolence funds, tuition support for bereaved families, and medical assistance for firefighters. The program also includes initiatives like refreshment camps aimed at supporting their well-being.
More from Headlines
-
BOK makes surprise rate cut to lift growth
-
Ukrainian delegation in Seoul did not request South Korean weapons: minister
-
Japan will pay for failing to honor promises, minister says