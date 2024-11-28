Samsung SDS names network specialist as new CEO

Samsung SDS, the South Korean IT solutions affiliate of Samsung Group, said Thursday that it has appointed Lee June-hee, corporate executive vice president of the Network Business Division at Samsung Electronics, as its new CEO.

Lee is recognized as an expert in information technology. He has played a key role in leading the commercialization of Samsung’s flagship smartphone Galaxy series and 5G networks at the tech giant.

After graduating in electrical and computer engineering at Seoul National University, he earned his master’s and doctoral degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He joined Samsung Electronics’ DMC research center in 2006 and later served as head of the technology strategy team in the wireless business division, followed by roles as head of the development team and global sales and marketing team in the Network Business Division, gaining recognition for his tech leadership.

With the new CEO, Samsung SDS plans to focus on artificial intelligence and cloud technologies next year. Its generative AI service, FabriX, launched in the first half of this year, is already in use by six affiliated firms.

“The new chief will leverage his expertise in technological innovations demonstrated through the Galaxy series and the successful commercialization of the world’s first 5G network to usher in a new era for Samsung SDS in the age of AI,” a Samsung SDS official said.

The company has also announced it has secured multiple projects with major commercial banks and public institutions. During a conference call in October, the IT solutions firm said, “We are applying FabriX to real-world tasks such as customer assistance for manufacturing clients, terms and product searches for financial clients, and determining fault ratios in automobile accidents.”

Samsung SDS is also achieving results in its cloud business. According to the third-quarter conference call, cloud operations accounted for 39 percent of total revenue, driving the company's growth.

The IT solutions company plans to announce its year-end executive reshuffle, including positions below executive vice president soon.