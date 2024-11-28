Kyuhyun marks 10th solo debut anniversary with first LP ‘Colors’

Kyuhyun, known for his multifaceted persona as a member of veteran boy band Super Junior, a beloved ballad soloist, a musical actor and an entertainer, has embraced all these identities in his first studio album, "Colors," marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut.

The album features 10 tracks spanning various genres, from featured track “Unending Days,” in the singer's signature sentimental ballad style, to dance-pop track “Bring It On,” Kyuhyun’s first attempt into the genre since his solo debut, and “Nights Without You,” a dramatic track reminiscent of a musical.

“Starting as a K-pop idol, working as a solo artist for 10 years, a musical actor for 15 years and also participating in entertainment shows -- I think my diverse career is an interesting identity in itself, and tried to put that in to the album,” Kyuhyun said.

He added, “I wanted to create an album that feels like watching a concert from start to finish. Like viewing a prism with diverse colors, or experiencing a story or life through music.”

The main track, “Unending Days,” is a band-sound-based track that echoes his earlier track, “The Story Behind,” in January. “Most of my main tracks have been ballads, but I included a band-based song this time to add more vibrancy to my future performances. The energy of a band is quite powerful in live settings,” he explained.

The album begins and ends with Kyuhyun’s self-composed song, “One Spring Day,” in two versions: an instrumental rendition and a full version. “This song was written 5-6 years ago, and it feels special to open and close the album with a song I wrote myself,” he shared.

“Nights Without You,” recorded with the vocal techniques Kyuhyun uses in musicals, stands out as one of the most dramatic tracks. “Initially, I recorded it like a typical K-pop song, but it felt lacking. I rerecorded it using my musical-style vocals, adding gestures and expressions as if I were acting. Among the tracks, I’m most curious about how listeners will react to this one.”

Reflecting on his solo career, Kyuhyun shared his heartfelt thoughts about reaching the 10-year milestone. “There were so many challenges leading up to my solo debut album 'At Gwanghwamun.' I even thought about quitting my career as a singer. It’s makes me emotional to realize it’s been 10 years since then.”

When asked about his packed schedule, Kyuhyun responded with a smile. “People often worry about whether I get physically exhausted from all the activities, but honestly, I’m not struggling yet. I focus on giving my best in the moment. My goal is to become an artist who spans multiple genres.”

Following the release of "Colors," Kyuhyun will embark on a 10th-anniversary Asia tour from December to May 2025 and take on the male lead role in the musical "The Man Who Laughs" starting in January.