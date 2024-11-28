Home

CJ CheilJedang debuts instant fried rice in US

By Park Li-na

Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 13:39

A customer looks at CJ CheilJedang's instant fried rice at a Walmart store in the US. (CJ CheilJedang) A customer looks at CJ CheilJedang's instant fried rice at a Walmart store in the US. (CJ CheilJedang)

Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang has launched its first instant fried rice product in the United States, the company said Thursday, as part of its efforts to meet rising global demand for Korean ready-to-eat meals.

The new product, Bibigo Korean BBQ Fried Rice, is the company’s first in the shelf-stable fried rice category in the US, and looks to replicate the popularity of its frozen fried rice line in Korea.

The fried rice is seasoned with Korean barbecue sauces and uses brown rice as its base to maintain a light and fluffy texture, according to the company. Packaged in a ready-to-eat bowl, it can be prepared in just 90 seconds in the microwave.

“We see shelf-stable K-Fried Rice as a key product to expand our lineup in the US and to strengthen the global popularity of Korean ready-to-eat meals,” a CJ official said.

CJ CheilJedang’s ready-to-eat rice products, led by Hetbahn white rice, have been gaining traction in North America.

The company reported a 20.6 percent increase in Hetbahn sales last year, totaling 160 billion won ($114.7 million), with a further 12 percent growth in the first nine months of 2024. Hetbahn is already available in Costco across the US, Australia and Mexico, with plans for further expansion.

