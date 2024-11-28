Hikers thrilled by early winter mountainscape

Most Popular
Hikers thrilled by early winter mountainscapeBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 13:16
With the major November snowstorm, students, workers and drivers might have started the day with a frown while walking on the icy roads, waiting for delayed public transportation and unexpectedly hit by snow falling from trees and buildings.
However, passionate hikers may feel somewhat differently.
“I never expected to bring out my winter mountain gear this early,” Hong Young-sik, a Guro-gu resident in his 70s, who visited Gwanaksan told The Korea Herald on Thursday.
Though Hong knew that the Seoul-based mountains will restrict their visitors today for safety and maintenance reasons, he explained that walking the “dulle-gil” -- the easy walking trail encircling the mountain -- is more than enough to quench a hiker’s thirst for a thrilling winter mountain experience.
From the sounds made when a pile of snow is stepped on to beautiful scenes of falling snow, every aspect of winter mountain walking excites him, turning him into a child again, according to Hong.
“We might only be able to explore around the foot of the mountain today. But the courses will probably be cleaned up so that hikers can climb to the top after a few days, allowing them to enjoy scenic winter views to the fullest,” another hiker surnamed Kim said at the entrance of Gwanaksan in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul.
“This kind of winter mountain is expected in late December, January or February. It is really exciting to see such snowscapes in November,” Kim said while pointing at a tunnel of snow made by trees.
“We even talked with our friends to head either to Jirisan or Deogyusan this weekend, feeling that we might be able to witness jaw-dropping winter mountains early,” Kim’s wife added, her face beaming.
Jirisan and Deogyusan are known for epic winter hiking in Korea.
The climbing course to Yeonjudae -- Gwanaksan’s peak -- is closed as of Thursday, but the mountain’s 31-kilometer dulle-gil is still open.
As the snow and fallen tree branches are cleared by district office officials and mountain rescue teams, safety gear such as waterproof hiking boots, warm hats, gloves and hiking sticks are needed for a safe mountain experience.
Tourists can pay a visit to Seoul Hiking Tourism Center’s Bukhansan branch in Gangbuk-gu, Bugaksan branch in Jongno-gu or Gwanaksan branch in Gwanak-gu to rent hiking essentials -- boots, backpacks, jackets, shirts, pants, gloves and poles -- as well via a QR code scan at each branch.
