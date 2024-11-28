Hikers thrilled by early winter mountainscape

A hiker gazes in awe at the winter scenery of Gwanaksan in Gwanak-gu, southern Seoul on Thursday. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

With the major November snowstorm, students, workers and drivers might have started the day with a frown while walking on the icy roads, waiting for delayed public transportation and unexpectedly hit by snow falling from trees and buildings.

However, passionate hikers may feel somewhat differently.

“I never expected to bring out my winter mountain gear this early,” Hong Young-sik, a Guro-gu resident in his 70s, who visited Gwanaksan told The Korea Herald on Thursday.

Though Hong knew that the Seoul-based mountains will restrict their visitors today for safety and maintenance reasons, he explained that walking the “dulle-gil” -- the easy walking trail encircling the mountain -- is more than enough to quench a hiker’s thirst for a thrilling winter mountain experience.

From the sounds made when a pile of snow is stepped on to beautiful scenes of falling snow, every aspect of winter mountain walking excites him, turning him into a child again, according to Hong.