Samsung Display taps mobile display chief as new CEO

Samsung Display announced Thursday that it has appointed Yi Chung, head of mobile display business at the display maker, as its new chief executive officer.

Lee has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from Pohang University of Science and Technology. He is a seasoned expert in display technology, having accumulated extensive experience in liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode development and process technologies during his tenure at Samsung Electronics’ LCD Division and Samsung Display.

Since being appointed as head of development for the mobile display business unit in 2020 and as head of the division in 2022, he has been instrumental in delivering strong performance in the small and medium-sized display sector.

At this year's International Meeting on Information Display held in Jeju, he delivered the keynote speech, sharing his vision for technological advancements in next-generation form factors, including foldable and rollable devices.

The appointment of the new CEO is expected to strengthen Samsung’s capabilities in small and medium-sized OLEDs, the company said.

Following Thursday’s leadership reshuffle, current CEO Choi Joo-sun will step down after four years and relocate as CEO of Samsung SDI, the battery maker.

The display industry faces a growing crisis from China in the small and medium-sized segment. Recently, concerns have emerged that domestic companies could lose their dominance in this market as Chinese panel manufacturers expand their investments in OLEDs, following their success in LCDs.

As the penetration rate of OLED panels expands from traditional smartphones to tablets and laptops, the importance of securing technology and infrastructure for small and medium-sized OLEDs is also rising.

“Amid intensifying global competition, we will strengthen our technological superiority under the leadership of the new CEO, who brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise,” a Samsung Display official said.

The company also touted him as a display tech expert who can drive innovation and growth to maintain a significant lead over competitors.

The display maker plans to announce its year-end executive reshuffle, including positions below executive vice president soon.