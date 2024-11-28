Ishiba's potential visit to S. Korea in Jan. not yet decided: presidential office

Most Popular
Ishiba's potential visit to S. Korea in Jan. not yet decided: presidential officeBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 10:54
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's possible visit to South Korea in January for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol has not yet been decided, the presidential office said Thursday.
Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun earlier reported that Ishiba has been coordinating the visit to Seoul in early January for a summit with Yoon.
"Nothing has been decided. The two leaders have agreed to continue advancing shuttle diplomacy," a senior presidential official at Yoon's office said.
Yoon and Ishiba held meetings in October and November on the sidelines of multilateral summits in Laos and Peru, respectively, where they discussed strengthening bilateral ties.
Tensions between the two nations have risen after South Korea boycotted Japan's memorial ceremony on Sunday for Korean victims of wartime forced labor at the Sado mine, criticizing Tokyo for failing to make sincere efforts to properly honor the victims. (Yonhap)
