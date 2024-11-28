Palaces shut down over record snow

Most Popular
Palaces shut down over record snowBy Choi Si-young
Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 10:03
Historic sites in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, including royal palaces, royal tombs and the Jongmyo royal shrine, will be closed Thursday over safety concerns prompted by record snow.
According to the Korea Heritage Service, the four of the five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeongung and Deoksugung -- and Jongmyo, all in Seoul, will be closed. The royal tombs in the capital and Gyeonggi Province will also be closed.
The state-run agency cited concerns over safety and maintenance, saying the measure would remain in place until further notice.
Parts of Seoul could see over 10 centimeters of snow Thursday, the weather agency said.
-
siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Choi Si-young
