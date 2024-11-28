Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies

    Jung's paternity reveal exposes where Korea stands on extramarital babies
  2. 2

    Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform

    Samsung entangled in legal risks amid calls for drastic reform
  3. 3

    Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul

    Heavy snow alerts issued in greater Seoul area, Gangwon Province; over 20 cm of snow seen in Seoul
  4. 4

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected

    Seoul blanketed by heaviest Nov. snow, with more expected
  5. 5

    [Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'

    [Herald Interview] 'Trump will use tariffs as first line of defense for American manufacturing'
  1. 6

    Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business

    Samsung shakes up management, commits to reviving chip business
  2. 7

    K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions

    K-pop fandoms wield growing influence over industry decisions
  3. 8

    Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico

    Korea's auto industry braces for Trump’s massive tariffs in Mexico
  4. 9

    Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day

    Heavy snow of up to 40 cm blankets Seoul for 2nd day
  5. 10

    Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agency

    Seoul's first snowfall could hit hard, warns weather agency
소아쌤

Palaces shut down over record snow

By Choi Si-young

Published : Nov. 28, 2024 - 10:03

    • Link copied

Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Historic sites in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, including royal palaces, royal tombs and the Jongmyo royal shrine, will be closed Thursday over safety concerns prompted by record snow.

According to the Korea Heritage Service, the four of the five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Changgyeongung and Deoksugung -- and Jongmyo, all in Seoul, will be closed. The royal tombs in the capital and Gyeonggi Province will also be closed.

The state-run agency cited concerns over safety and maintenance, saying the measure would remain in place until further notice.

Parts of Seoul could see over 10 centimeters of snow Thursday, the weather agency said.

More from Headlines