[김대균의 영어산책] 특별한 형태의 명사, 형용사 총 정리!By Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 29, 2024 - 10:00
누구에게나 마음과 몸이 피곤하고 어려울 떄가 있다. 11월은 토익 시험이 3회나 있었고 새 토익 단어책 탈고, 세종 사이버대 기말고사 출제, EBS 김대균토익킹 1월호 원고 마감 등이 겹쳐 어디 도망가고 싶은 마음도 있었다. 다행히 다 마무리하고 기본으로 돌아가 원고를 만들어 드린다. 오늘은 영단어 공부로 셀 수 없는 명사들과, 특이한 형태의 명사들, 헷갈리기 쉬운 형용사들을 정리해 드린다. 어디서 보신 적이 있을만한 단어들이지만 총 정리의 의미가 있으니 반복하여 보시길 부탁 드린다.
[뒤에 -s가 붙으면 오답이 되는 명사들 (불가산 명사)]
information 정보 furniture 가구 software 소프트웨어 advice 조언 equipment 장비
hardware 하드웨어 progress 진전 gear 장비 kitchenware 부엌용품 access 접근
clothing 의복 glassware 유리제품 funding 자금조달 merchandise 상품
eyewear 안경류 correspondence 서신왕래 machinery 기계류 footwear 신발류
news 뉴스 scenery 경치 sportswear 스포츠의류 luggage/baggage 짐
poetry (집합적) 시 change 거스름돈
[특이한 형태의 명사들]
(A) -tive 로 끝나는 명사들: 이들은 directive(지령) 뺴로 형용사로도 쓰인다.
alternative 대안 directive 지시사항 executive 중역 initiative 솔선, 계획, 캠페인
objective 목적 relative 친척 representative 대표자
(B) -ant로 끝나는 명사들
accountant 회계사 applicant 지원자 assistant 보조자 attendant 안내원
consultant 상담자 grant 보조금 inhabitant 주민, 거주자 lubricant 윤활유
merchant 상인, 업체 participant 참가자 pollutant 오염물질 tenant 세입자
(C) -al로 끝나는 명사들
appraisal 평가, 평가회 approval 승인 arrival 도착 capital 자본
chemical 화학물질 commercial 광고 dismissal 해고 disposal 처리, 처분
individual 개인 manual 설명서 material 재료, 자료 potential 잠재력
professional 전문직 종사자 proposal 제안 removal 제거 renewal 갱신
rental 임대 retrieval 정보 검색, 되찾아 옴, 회수 rival 경쟁자
terminal 갈아타는 곳, 단말기 withdrawal 인출, 철회, 취소
(D) -ent로 끝나는 명사들
agent 대리인 client 고객 consent 승낙 content 내용 detergent 세제
ingredient 성분 patient 환자 recipient 받는 사람 resident 거주민
(E)-tic로 끝냐는 명사들
characteristic 특징, 성격(이 단어는 형용사로도 쓰인다), critic 비평가, 평론가 cf. critical 중요한, 비판적인
(F) 기타
complaint 불평 cf. complain(불평하다)
delegate 대표자(이 단어는 ‘파견하다’ 의미의 동사도 된다.)
[헷갈리기 쉬운 형용사들]
advisory 조언하는 - advisable 권할만한 beneficial 유익한 - beneficent 인정 많은 comparable 필적하는 - comparative 비교의 considerate 사려 깊은 - considerable 상당한, 중요한 economic 경제의 - economical 경제적인, 절약하는 favorite 가장 좋아하는 - favorable 유리한, 호의적인 impressive 인상적인 - impressed 감명 받은 informative 유익한 - informed 정통한, 알고 있는 reliable 믿을 수 있는 - reliant 의지하는 successful 성공한, 성공의 - successive 연속의, 상속의
[-ly가 붙으면 의미가 달라지는 단어들]
bad 나쁜 - badly 매우
close 가까운, 가까이 - closely 면밀히, 밀접히
deep 깊은 - deeply 몹시
hard 어려운, 열심히 - hardly 거의 ~아니다
high 높은, 높게 - highly 매우, 대단히
late 늦은, 늦게 - lately 최근에
near 가까운, 가까이 - nearly 거의, 약
short 짧은, 짧게 - shortly 곧
[-ly가 붙은 형용사들]: 이들은 모두 형용사만 된다!
friendly 친절한 costly 많은 돈이 드는 lonely 외로운 lovely 사랑스러운
silly 어리석은 lively 생기발랄한
