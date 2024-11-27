[Herald Interview] Meet 1VERSE, first K-pop boy band to feature North Korean defectors

The four members of 1VERSE – Hyuk, Seok, Aito and Kenny – are about to achieve the first milestone that countless K-pop trainees dream of: an official debut with an album and showcases.

This group, tirelessly honing their skills with the goal of debuting by the end of this year, has one special distinction. It is the first K-pop group featuring North Korean defectors.

When 24-year-old Hyuk and Seok, who escaped North Korea and arrived in South Korea 10 years and 5 years ago, respectively, make their official debut, they will become the first North Korean defector idols in K-pop history.

Hyuk, who was a "kkotjebi," a child living on the streets, fled North Korea in 2012 after receiving a message from his mother who had defected the previous year. The 12-year-old boy fled alone, meeting other defectors just before crossing the Chinese border, arriving in South Korea in January 2013 after a grueling six-month journey.

“Life in North Korea was hard. From the age of nine, I lived on the streets, begging for food to survive,” said Hyuk in an interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 15.

In South Korea, Hyuk worked part-time jobs from the age of 17 while attending school, never imagining that he could pursue a career as a K-pop singer.

“I didn’t know much about K-pop, but in high school, I wrote rap lyrics for fun and performed at a school talent show. My teacher encouraged me to keep pursuing it, which made me want to become a rapper,” Hyuk said.

Hyuk went on to university but dropped out after about a year and went to work in a factory. Just when he was about to give up on his dream of pursuing music, he met the Singing Beetle CEO Michelle Cho and became a K-pop trainee.

Seok fled North Korea and arrived in South Korea in 2019 after receiving messages from his uncles, who had already settled here. Seok, who had played soccer in North Korea, continued to play in South Korea for a while but had to give up his dream due to the challenges of adjusting to his new life.

“I deeply regretted having to give up something I loved,” said Seok, adding that the experience of abandoning his dream of being a soccer player made him even more desperate to pursue his second dream of becoming a singer.

Although he loved to sing, Seok had never considered the possibility of becoming a K-pop idol.

“I knew nothing about professional singing or dancing, but after hearing me sing, the (Singing Beetle) CEO told me I had potential. I knew that I might never get another chance, so I grabbed it with all my heart,” said Seok.