[Graphic News] South Koreans favor Japan for repeat overseas trips

The Japanese cities of Osaka, Fukuoka and Tokyo emerged as the top destinations for repeat overseas travel among South Koreans, according to data from Triple, a travel platform run by Interpark. These three destinations accounted for over half of all demand for multiple visits, reflecting strong interest in tourism to Japan.

Osaka topped the list with 18.6 percent of respondents reporting at least two visits, followed by Fukuoka (16.6 percent), Tokyo (15.2 percent), Bangkok, Thailand (7.9 percent) and Da Nang, Vietnam (6.3 percent).

Triple attributed the popularity of these destinations to their accessibility, diversity of travel offerings, and high levels of traveler satisfaction.